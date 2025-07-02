What happened at Red Bird Mall? Cookie shop owner killed in Dallas, Texas, shooting; suspect arrested

The owner of Cookies N Smoothies was shot dead inside The Shops at Red Bird Mall in Dallas, Texas, Tuesday afternoon, July 1, the owner of the building said, according to WFAA. According to Channel 2 now, the suspect is believed to be a woman who was apprehended shortly after she fled the scene in a white SUV. The shooting was believed to have been triggered by an altercation between the suspect and the victim. What happened at Red Bird Mall? Cookie shop owner killed in Dallas, Texas, shooting (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

Eyewitnesses said the suspect entered the cookie shop and a verbal dispute ensued between her and the victim. The argument soon escalated, with the suspect jumping over the counter, pulling a firearm and shooting the suspect twice in the head at close range.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of West Camp Wisdom Road at about 4 pm, and emergency responders arrived after receiving several 911 calls. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Subsequently, mall stores were placed on lockdown. The Dallas Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Investigators said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Meanwhile, The Shops at Red Bird released a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred today at The Shops at RedBird. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time. This was an isolated, targeted event involving individuals known to each other and not a random act of violence. It could have happened anywhere. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and support their efforts to bring clarity and justice to this tragic occurrence.”

The statement added, “The safety of our shoppers, employees, and tenants is always our highest priority. The Shops at RedBird has a comprehensive security program in place, including 24/7 patrols, surveillance systems, and a strong partnership with local police. We will be reviewing all aspects of this incident closely and taking any additional steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. We are grateful to first responders and our security team for their swift action, and we remain committed to the well-being of everyone in our community."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, also reacted to the shooting, saying in an X post, “Devastated to learn about the shooting at The Shops at RedBird—right here in our community. My heart is with the loved ones of the victim, and I’m grateful to law enforcement for acting quickly.”