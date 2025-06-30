Idaho shooting: 5 key takeaways from Kootenai County Sheriff’s press conference on Coeur d’Alene ambush
Jun 30, 2025 11:11 AM IST
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office held a press conference in the aftermath of the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, shooting, which left two firefighters dead.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office held a press conference in the aftermath of the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, shooting. Several firefighters were ambushed by a shooter while responding to a brush fire, resulting in the deaths of two firefighters.
Five key takeaways from the press conference on the deadly shooting in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
- A shooter has been confirmed dead, Sheriff Bob Norris confirmed. A man was found dead on Canfield Mountain with a firearm near his body. "This evening, members of the SWAT team located a deceased male on Canfield Mountain," the office said in a statement. "A firearm was found nearby." Authorities did not confirm if this man was the shooter, but it is being assumed he was.
- Following the discovery of the body, authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order for those nearby. However, an active fire is still burning. "Residents in the area are advised to be prepared and ready should further action need to be taken," the sheriff's office said, according to NBC News.
- Authorities believe the shooter acted alone. "Based on the preliminary information, we believe that was the only shooter up on that mountain at that time," Norris said. "There is no threat to the community at this time."
- Norris confirmed that besides the two firefighters who were killed, a third is "fighting for his life.” The third firefighter has come out of surgery and is in a stable condition.
- Police said a man called 911 to report the fire at Canfield Mountain, following which the shooting took place. However, law enforcement are not sure if the caller was the gunman. On being asked if the attack could have been predicted, Norris said, "You can expect some of these things to occur in a urban setting but in a rural setting? This is very, very, very rare."
