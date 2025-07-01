A female off-duty police officer was injured after being shot at her Massachusetts home during an "armed confrontation" with another North Andover officer, the Essex District Attorney said, according to CBS News. North Andover shooting: Female off-duty officer shot by cop at her Massachusetts home during ‘armed confrontation’ (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

The district attorney confirmed that the incident took place on Phillips Brooks Road, right across from the elementary school. At the time, the officer was serving a court order to the woman, per a press release. However, an "armed confrontation ensued" at the woman's home shortly after, but it is unclear what led to the fight. The woman, a North Andover police officer, lives at the house.

The victim was provided medical treatment at the scene before being rushed to a Boston hospital. According to I-Team sources, the female officer, in her twenties, is expected to survive. One other person was hurt during the shooting, which is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police.