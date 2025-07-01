Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

North Andover shooting: Female off-duty officer shot by cop at her Massachusetts home during ‘armed confrontation’

BySumanti Sen
Jul 01, 2025 08:56 AM IST

A female off-duty police officer was injured after being shot in her home during an "armed confrontation" with another North Andover officer.

A female off-duty police officer was injured after being shot at her Massachusetts home during an "armed confrontation" with another North Andover officer, the Essex District Attorney said, according to CBS News.

North Andover shooting: Female off-duty officer shot by cop at her Massachusetts home during ‘armed confrontation’ (Unsplash - representational image)
North Andover shooting: Female off-duty officer shot by cop at her Massachusetts home during ‘armed confrontation’ (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

The district attorney confirmed that the incident took place on Phillips Brooks Road, right across from the elementary school. At the time, the officer was serving a court order to the woman, per a press release. However, an "armed confrontation ensued" at the woman's home shortly after, but it is unclear what led to the fight. The woman, a North Andover police officer, lives at the house.

The victim was provided medical treatment at the scene before being rushed to a Boston hospital. According to I-Team sources, the female officer, in her twenties, is expected to survive. One other person was hurt during the shooting, which is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / North Andover shooting: Female off-duty officer shot by cop at her Massachusetts home during ‘armed confrontation’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On