Will Donald Trump join College GameDay as guest picker? What we know before Texas-Tennessee clash

President Donald Trump will be at Neyland Stadium on Saturday when No. 1 Texas faces No. 14 Tennessee, but it is still unclear if he will appear on ESPN’s College GameDay. Trump’s planned attendance has already led to questions about whether he could join the pregame show as its celebrity guest picker. Donald Trump will attend Texas-Tennessee in Knoxville, but ESPN has not confirmed his College GameDay appearance or guest-picker role.. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP) (AFP)

ESPN has not confirmed any appearance. CBS Sports reported that ESPN declined to comment when asked if Trump would be part of the broadcast. College GameDay will be in Knoxville before the SEC matchup, adding another layer of interest to Trump’s planned visit.

Donald Trump to attend Texas vs Tennessee at Neyland Stadium Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s game between Texas and Tennessee in Knoxville. The White House confirmed his plans to multiple news outlets, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The matchup brings together two undefeated teams. Texas enters the game ranked No. 1, while Tennessee is ranked No. 14. The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, at Neyland Stadium.

The president has attended several major college football games in recent years, including the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship. His planned appearance in Knoxville has now raised questions about whether he could also visit the College GameDay set.

Also Read: Chris Spatola family: All about his wife Jamie, children and parents after Coach K's son-in-law dies at 47

Will Donald Trump be College GameDay guest picker? His guest picker role has not been confirmed. College GameDay is scheduled to broadcast live from Knoxville before the Texas-Tennessee game. The show has a celebrity guest picker each week, and fans began discussing Trump as a possible choice after news of his attendance became public.

However, there is currently no official announcement naming Trump as the guest picker. ESPN also declined to comment on whether he will appear on the program, according to CBS Sports.

That leaves open the possibility of an appearance, but there is no confirmed information that Trump will take part in the show.

Also Read: Chris Spatola cause of death: What happened to Coach K’s son-in-law? Tributes pour in after his death at 47

Why Donald Trump appearance on ESPN is being discussed? Trump would not be the first politician to appear on College GameDay this season. US Sen. Ted Cruz appeared on the program during its Texas stop earlier this month to discuss the Protect College Sports Act.

Cruz’s appearance drew a strong reaction from the crowd, with fans booing during parts of his interview.

Trump has also taken an interest in college sports during his second term. The Dallas Morning News reported that he has signed two executive orders involving college athletics, including issues related to revenue sharing, transfers and scholarships.

For now, though, the confirmed plan is Trump attending the Texas-Tennessee game, but whether he steps onto the College GameDay set or becomes the guest picker remains unanswered.