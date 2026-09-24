Anthropic unveils discovery of new enzyme system spotted by Claude model

US artificial intelligence startup Anthropic on Wednesday unveiled the first discovery from its molecular biology lab, a previously unknown enzyme system spotted by its Claude model and touted by the company as proof that AI can speed up basic research. Some 950 Claude-powered software agents combed through a database of DNA sequences for 21 hours. (Unsplash/ Representational) Enzyme systems found in nature have led to some of biology's biggest breakthroughs, from the tools that launched the biotech industry to the DNA-copying method behind many medical tests. Also Read I You can’t trade your way through the AI apocalypse Claude combs through data According to the company, some 950 Claude-powered software agents combed through a database of DNA sequences for 21 hours. The agents found more than 200,000 genes for one type of enzyme and picked out 20 worth a closer look -- work that would take an expert scientist weeks or even months. Anthropic said its researchers' involvement was limited to the initial instructions and the lab experiments, with the AI agents working autonomously to decide which leads to pursue.

One of the agents spotted something in viruses that infect bacteria that scientists appear to have missed: a string of short, repeating pieces of DNA sitting next to two genes, one for a known enzyme and one for a mystery protein. The setup looks like CRISPR, a natural defense system in bacteria that scientists turned into a gene-editing tool now used in medicine.