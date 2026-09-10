Plane crash in Pottstown: Crash in Heritage Field Airport in Limerick Township leaves 1 injured
The pilot was rescued after the aircraft overturned near Heritage Field Airport in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
A small plane crashed and flipped upside down near Heritage Field Airport in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 9.
Fox News reported that emergency crews rescued the pilot from the wreckage. The extent of the injury is not known at the time of reporting. An ambulance from the Limerick Fire Department arrived on the scene. The ambulance departed the scene with the pilot, according to WFMZ.
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What happened at Heritage Field Airport?
The incident was reported at Heritage Field around 7:18 pm, according to Montgomery County Communications.
Heritage Field Airport, formerly known as Pottstown Municipal Airport, serves private and recreational aviation traffic in Montgomery County.
The emergency crew responded after there were reports of a jet crash shortly after 7:00 pm at Heritage Field Airport on the 3300 block of West Ridge Pike in Limerick Township.
Authorities also have not said whether the plane crashed during takeoff, landing or while taxiing. Investigators are expected to inspect the aircraft and interview witnesses as part of the inquiry.
Montgomery County is investigating the cause of the crash. The airport is presently closed, and the aircraft is still upside down on the runway.
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Series of aviation incidents across the country
The crash adds to a series of general aviation incidents reported across the United States in recent weeks.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More