Plane crash in Pottstown: Crash in Heritage Field Airport in Limerick Township leaves 1 injured

A small plane crashed and flipped upside down near Heritage Field Airport in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 9. The pilot was rescued after the aircraft overturned near Heritage Field Airport in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. (Representative) (Unsplash )

Fox News reported that emergency crews rescued the pilot from the wreckage. The extent of the injury is not known at the time of reporting. An ambulance from the Limerick Fire Department arrived on the scene. The ambulance departed the scene with the pilot, according to WFMZ.

Also read: California power outage map: PG&E, LADWP outages hit Los Angeles, Orange counties amid heat wave

What happened at Heritage Field Airport? The incident was reported at Heritage Field around 7:18 pm, according to Montgomery County Communications.

Heritage Field Airport, formerly known as Pottstown Municipal Airport, serves private and recreational aviation traffic in Montgomery County.

The emergency crew responded after there were reports of a jet crash shortly after 7:00 pm at Heritage Field Airport on the 3300 block of West Ridge Pike in Limerick Township.

Authorities also have not said whether the plane crashed during takeoff, landing or while taxiing. Investigators are expected to inspect the aircraft and interview witnesses as part of the inquiry.

Montgomery County is investigating the cause of the crash. The airport is presently closed, and the aircraft is still upside down on the runway.

Also read: Trump hair color update: Did POTUS dye it brunette? What to know amid Jimmy Fallon's mock advert

Series of aviation incidents across the country The crash adds to a series of general aviation incidents reported across the United States in recent weeks.

(This is a developing story)