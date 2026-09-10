Upland fire update: What happened in 1300 block of Arrow Highway in California city? Scary videos emerge

A structure fire was reported on the block of 1300 West Arrow Highway in Upland, California on September 9. The San Bernardino County Fire posted an update on the situation on X. A structure fire was reported in Upland California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“#SBCoFD is on-scene of a RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE on the block of 1300 W. Arrow Hwy. #ArrowIC reporting exterior fire that has extended into the structure. Requesting two additional engines and one AMR ambulance. Crews in an offensive fire attack. Assist from Montclair Fire Department,” they said.

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The exterior fire had gone inside the structure but the fire department was able to bring the situation under control. “#ArrowIC has reported fire is knocked down. Search for potential victims was all-clear. Crews will have an extended commitment time for extensive salvage and overhaul. Cause is under investigation,” a more recent update read.

Thus, there's been no reported victims and the cause of the fire is under investigation after firefighters were able to successfully combat the blaze.