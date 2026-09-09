Daly City BART station fire update: Scary videos show massive blaze; full list of trains delayed, rerouted

A huge fire was reported in the Daly City Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station in California, on September 8, leading to delays and rerouting of trains. A fire broke out in a BART station in Daly City, California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) The San Francisco Fire Department page shared an official update along with videos. “This evening , the San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of an active fire in the area of the county line between San Francisco and Daly City. Upon arrival, San Francisco Fire units confirmed an active trackside fire involving portions of a rail section and an adjacent building at the Daly City BART Station,” they wrote. “The San Francisco Fire Department entered into Unified Command with North County Authority, BART Police Department, and Daly City Police Department to coordinate fire attack operations. The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries. This fire is under active investigation,” the statement added.

Several people complained of delays in travel amid the ongoing situation. “Long night as Bart station in Daly City is on fire and I’m at balboa waiting for the next train. Yup should Of called in sick,” one shared along with photos of a halted train.

Meanwhile, others shared videos of the Daly City BART station fire. Also Read | Payson Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns near Elk Ridge, Utah; videos emerge Daly City BART station fire: Scary videos emerge One person shared a video on X showing thick smoke go up amid the fire. “Fire on Daly City Bart Station,” they wrote.

Another video showed the fire from the street, and the person wrote “Just now!!! Daly City rail road.”

The Bart City Fire Department is yet to comment on the fire incident. Meanwhile, authorities shared a full list of trains that would be delayed and rerouted amid the firefighting efforts. Daly City BART station fire: Full list of trains delayed, rerouted