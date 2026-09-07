Payson Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns near Elk Ridge, Utah; videos emerge

Utah Fire Info also urged people to “avoid the area & allow firefighters room to work for public & firefighter safety.”

As per Utah Fire Info, the fire is located near Nebo Loop Road and is estimated to be between 6 and 10 acres in size. The update said, “Structures are threatened. Ground & air resources are on scene.”

Residents can check the fire map and evacuation details here .

A fire has been reported in the 12,100 block of Nebo Loop Road in Payson, Utah County, according to Watch Duty. The incident is now known as the Payson Fire, per Incident Command.

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Helicopter responds to the scene As per Watch duty, a helicopter was seen flying over the fire, according to radio traffic. The update was shared early Sunday, around 4:02am local time.

At this time, further information regarding what caused the fire, how large an area it has affected and how much of it has been brought under control is still awaited from officials.

How to prevent wildfires According to Utah Fire Sense, simple safety steps can prevent about 70% of all wildfires in the state. Their website says, “You already know heat or sparks plus dry grass equals a whole lot of trouble, so the next time you're camping or shooting or otherwise enjoying the great outdoors in this great state of ours, use your brain before things get too hot to handle.”

Here are some simple tips they suggest: