US notifies $428 million sale of support services for Apache helicopters, M777A2 howitzers to India

The United States formally notified the proposed sale of sustainment support services and related equipment for India's Apache helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers at an estimated cost of USD 428 million. The Department of Defense said India has sought AH-64E Apache sustainment support services. (Representative image) (REUTERS)

India inducted the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, procured from the US under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route, to bolster its artillery capabilities, particularly in mountainous terrain.

According to the notification, India has requested long-term sustainment support for its M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

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"The Government of India has requested to buy long-term sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers. The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items, spares, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, depot capability, and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The estimated total cost is USD 230 million," the notification stated.

In a separate notification, the Department of Defense said India has sought AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related logistics and programme support.

"The Government of India has requested to buy AH-64E Apache sustainment support services; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; technical data and publications; personnel training; and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The estimated total cost is USD 198.2 million," the notification added.

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The principal contractors for the Apache support package will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin, while BAE Systems, based in Cumbria, UK, will serve as the principal contractor for the M777 howitzer sustainment programme.

The US said the proposed sale would enhance the security of a key defence partner that remains an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

According to the Department of Defense, the sale will strengthen India's ability to address current and future threats, bolster its homeland defence capabilities and improve its capacity to deter regional challenges. It added that India would have no difficulty integrating the equipment and services into its armed forces.

The department further said the proposed sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region and would have no adverse impact on US defence readiness.

(With PTI inputs)