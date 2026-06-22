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    Indians among 13 killed in blast at Qatar's key LNG hub in Ras Laffan Industrial City, says report

    The company said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the blast.

    Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 7:32 PM IST
    Edited by Shubham Pandey
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    A total of 13 people were killed in an explosion at a facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's most important liquefied natural gas (LNG) hubs, QatarEnergy said on Monday. According to the preliminary information, the victims included Indian and Pakistani nationals, according to a Gulf news repor.

    This frame grab from AFPTV video footage on June 21, 2026, shows an explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub, (AFP)
    This frame grab from AFPTV video footage on June 21, 2026, shows an explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub, (AFP)

    The company said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the blast. It added that the incident did not affect Qatar's LNG exports, with gas facilities and Ras Laffan Port continuing to operate normally.

    This is a developing story. Will be updates soon.

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    Home/World News/Indians Among 13 Killed In Blast At Qatar's Key LNG Hub In Ras Laffan Industrial City, Says Report
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