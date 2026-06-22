Indians among 13 killed in blast at Qatar's key LNG hub in Ras Laffan Industrial City, says report

A total of 13 people were killed in an explosion at a facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's most important liquefied natural gas (LNG) hubs, QatarEnergy said on Monday. According to the preliminary information, the victims included Indian and Pakistani nationals, according to a Gulf news repor.
The company said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the blast. It added that the incident did not affect Qatar's LNG exports, with gas facilities and Ras Laffan Port continuing to operate normally.