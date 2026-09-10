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World of Warcraft server down: Thousands report issues with role playing game

World of Warcraft is down for thousands of US users, with nearly 3000 outage reports logged on Down Detector, which tracks user-reported disruptions.

Updated on: Sep 10, 2026, 05:07:43 IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Player of World of Warcraft, the indie action and role-playing simulation game by Blizzard is down for thousands of users in the United States. According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users’ reports, nearly 3000 users are reporting the outage.

A screen grab from World Of Warcraft. (Reddit)
A screen grab from World Of Warcraft. (Reddit)

This story is being updated.

  • Shamik Banerjee
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shamik Banerjee

    Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More

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Home/World News/Us News/World Of Warcraft Server Down: Thousands Report Issues With Role Playing Game
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