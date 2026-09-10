Rebeca Hafen GoFundMe: Pregnant Utah mom dies in ‘horrific’ car accident, leaving behind 9 kids; newborn in NICU
Rebeca Hafen was late in her pregnancy when the crash took place. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency delivery.
A pregnant Utah mother tragically died after being hit by a car. Rebeca Hafen’s newborn baby is now in NICU.
Hafen, of Moroni, Utah, was struck by a car while she was out for a walk. She later died from her injuries.
A GoFundMe organized for her family said that Hafen was late in her pregnancy when the crash took place. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency delivery.
Hafen leaves behind her husband, Tyson Hafen, and their nine children.
Tyson’s friend Eric Moutsos confirmed the news on X.
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“I just found out that my good friend Tyson’s wife, Rebeca, was killed in a horrific accident,” he wrote.
“If you’re in Utah and remember the giant wooden vaccine we burned a few years ago in protest of Covid mandates, that was Tyson and his family helping put that on with the Utah Revival. Tyson is one of the best men I know,” Moutsos added.
Rebeca Hafen GoFundMe
The GoFundMe said that Hafen’s family is going through “unimaginable trauma,” with Tyson and their children being forced to “face a devastating loss no family should ever have to endure.”
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“This fundraiser is to help Tyson and his family through the difficult days ahead. Donations will go toward medical expenses, recovery-related needs, and caring for the children while the family navigates grief, hospital visits, and the many challenges that come with such a sudden tragedy. Any support can help ease some of the burden and give Tyson space to focus on his children and newborn baby during this painful time,” said the fundraiser.
It added, “Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser to support Tyson, the baby in the NICU, and the children as they grieve Rebecca and begin facing life without her. Every gift, prayer, and act of kindness means so much to this family right now.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More