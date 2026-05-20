Kyle Loftis update: Was 1320Video founder's death connected to December 2025 crash? What we know

Questions remain about the death of Kyle Loftis, a YouTuber who gained millions of followers for his underground street-racing page. Loftis, 43, who founded 1320Video in 2003, died on May 5. Kyle Loftis update: 1320Video founder's death connected to December 2025 crash? (Kyle Loftis/Facebook)

While Loftis’ official cause of death has not been revealed, many wondered whether it was connected to a serious crash he survived in December 2025. The crash took place while he was filming content for the channel.

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However, there is no information online to suggest that Loftis’ death and the December crash are connected. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said his death was "not suspicious.”

1320Video’s emotional statement 1320Video announced Loftis’ death in an emotional statement on Facebook.

“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,” 1320Video wrote.

The post added, “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

1320Video announced in another post later that they will be having their own memorial event for Loftis in the future, but did not announce a date.

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“One of Kyle’s favorite places was I-29 Dragway. It’s our local 1/8 mile drag strip, and the home to our yearly charity event, the Ice Cream Cruise. The whole crew has spent countless hours at the track, and have had some of the best times there,” 1320Video wrote.

“It has come to our attention that there will be a lot of fans going to I29 Dragway this Saturday evening to honor Kyle, be with other fans of 1320, and enjoy the car culture Kyle loved,” added the post. “Though we appreciate every single person’s love and support, but we have to make clear, this is not a 1320Video sanctioned event. We WILL be having our own memorial event later for Kyle in the future, and everyone will be invited; please just give us some time.”

1320Video now calls itself “the largest streetcar media company in the world” with over 3.87 million followers on its YouTube channel.