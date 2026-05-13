Kyle Loftis' funeral plans, obituary break hearts as questions surround 1320Video founder's cause of death

Funeral arrangements for 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis was shared online, along with an obituary that left many within the racing community heartbroken. Loftis died on May 5, 2026, at the age of 43. His passed away in Sarpy County, Nebraska. Funeral plans and an obituary for Kyle Loftis was put out after the 1320Video founder's demise. (Facebook/Kyle Loftis)

Now, an obituary has been shared on Legacy.com, along with details of the funeral arrangements. The obituary was further shared on Facebook within racing communities, drawing reactions from many of Loftis' fans.

Kyle Loftis obituary “Kyle was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Steve and Linda (Draper) Loftis. He attended Rousseau Elementary School, Pound Middle School, Lincoln Southeast High School and graduated from The Peter Kiewit Institute, College of Information Science and Technology at UNO. Kyle was proud to be an Eagle Scout with Scouting America (formerly known as Boy Scouts of America),” the obituary began.

It noted that Loftis was born on September 21, 1982. "While attending UNO, Kyle became interested in the automotive and car industry, as well as events at race tracks. This led to him founding 1320Video in 2003. Following college, Kyle worked for PayPal for 9 ½ years. He decided to leave PayPal to focus on 1320Video full-time. With his faithful team of volunteers and employees, his company became an international success in the car/automotive/racing community. He has amassed an astounding 6.3 million followers on his Facebook website, 3.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and 2.8 million followers on Instagram. Kyle was widely considered one of the most influential personalities in the automotive space. The word most commonly used in the car community when referring to him was "Legend". His slogan was 'I'll make you famous'," it continued.

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“More importantly however, to his friends and family he was considered one of the kindest and most compassionate people to grace the earth. Always happy, always uplifting others, always kind, always humble. Always smiling. Hundreds of people are mentioning they will miss his laugh forever and how he lit up a room when he walked in. Kyle leaves behind his mother, Linda (Draper) Loftis; sister, Kellie (Loftis) Davis and her husband Chris, and his two nephews: JC and Wyatt, who worshiped the ground he walked on; his partner, Matt Vrbanac and Matt's family. As well as his 1320Video family and many cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins,” the obituary read.

“He was preceded in death by his father, Steve Loftis of Tekamah and Lincoln; his grandfather, Tom Loftis of Tekamah/Herman, and grandparents: Helen (Loftis) Matzen of Tekamah/Blair and Norman Matzen; Lavern Draper and Elda (Larsen) Draper of Sidney, Nebraska. The family respectfully requests to keep attendance at the Memorial Service to family, friends of Kyle's (all 1320Video Family), and also friends of family, so that we do not overflow the church,” the obituary added.

Kyle Loftis funeral arrangements Loftis' funeral is at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska. The post also outlines details for the funeral and the arrangements made.

“Visitation with the family at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln on Thursday, May 14. From 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. 6800 S 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Enter at Gate 3. Memorial Service on Friday, May 15. 10:00 A.M. First-Plymouth Church. 2000 D Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Live stream will be available,” the post said.

“For those who wish, casual wear is perfectly acceptable for the Memorial Service. If you have 1320Video, clothing...wear it. Caps are acceptable at the visitation on Thursday, but please remove them while inside the church on Friday. Cookies and refreshments will be served after the service,” it added.

"The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the following organizations that held a special place in Kyle's heart:

First-Plymouth Congregational Church 2000 D Street Lincoln, NE 68502,

50 Mile March Foundation 3906 Capehart Road Bellevue, NE 68123,

Nebraska Humane Society 8929 Fort Street Omaha, NE 68134

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Street Lincoln, NE 68512," it concluded.

Several people expressed their sadness as they continue to mourn Loftis. “Couldn't be more proud of the car community for never even mentioning things mentioned in his obit. None of us even cared who he loved. We just knew he was a legend, and a car guy like us,” one wrote, while another wished ‘rest in peace.’

“The guy was a legend, and to those worried, his sexuality has nothing to do with who he was, that was An aspect of him, that was his to keep or share, he will be missed in the car world period!!,” another added.

Questions surround Kyle Loftis cause of death A cause of death was not provided in Kyle Loftis' case. There were claims of him having died by suicide, after a self inflicted gunshot wound, but these remain unverified. Authorities have ruled Loftis' death was not suspicious.

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said “On the evening of May 5, 2026, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire Department personnel responded to the home of Kyle Loftis. Loftis was declared deceased; his death is not suspicious. Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing further details. Any further inquiry should be directed to the 1320 Video team.”

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office captain said that the department's deputies and Gretna Fire Department personnel went to his home there. First responders found Loftis dead at the scene, as per a Omaha World-Herald report.