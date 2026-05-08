Kyle Loftis: Sarpy County cops share update on who found body; 1320Video founder's death ‘not suspicious’

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, was found dead on Tuesday. Initially, it was not clear where he had passed away and his Facebook profile indicated he lived in Omaha, Nebraska. However, the Omaha Police Department confirmed to HT.com in an email that Loftis had not breathed his last there. They further confirmed that the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office had taken the report. Kyle Loftis died on Tuesday at the age of 43, in Sarpy County, Nebraska. (X/@TTrebb)

Meanwhile, an official from the Sarpy County office shared details on who it was that discovered Loftis' body. The 43-year-old was found dead in his home in Sarpy County. Loftis will well be remembered for bringing the drag and street racing culture into the mainstream with his 1320Video platform.

After his passing the platform released a statement which said “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness and creativeness was contagious.” Officials of the platform shared they were in a ‘state of shock’ to hear the news of Loftis' passing.

Also Read | Kyle Loftis' rumored partner Matt Vrbanac shares heartfelt message for 1320Video icon

Soon after, there were speculations about suicide and an alleged scanner report was also shared claiming Loftis suffered gunshot wounds. However, no official cause of death has been given in Loftis' case. Claims of suicide or shooting himself remain unsubstantiated. Authorities ruled that his death was ‘not suspicious’.

Amid heightened interest in the circumstances surrounding Loftis' death, a Sarpy County Sheriff's Office captain shared details on who found the body and in what state. Here's all you need to know.

What Sarpy County cops said about Kyle Loftis death The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office captain said that the department's deputies and Gretna Fire Department personnel went to his home there. First responders found Loftis dead at the scene, as per a Omaha World-Herald report.

Kyle Loftis: What to know about 1320Video founder Loftis attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha from 2000 to 2005, as per his LinkedIn profile. He got a bachelor's in management of information systems there. This is where Loftis also started 1320Video, and remained its owner and operator till his death.

The platform describes itself as “a single automotive enthusiast (with a prior life in 12-volt stereo competitions) shooting photos and sharing them on niche message boards before YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook (and MySpace) were big,” on its website.

“They teamed up with an infamous pickup tuner ‘Parish’ to cover everything crazy going down with his insane 1000+ horsepower pickup. This propelled 1320Video into more and more visibility across the underground street car scene,” they added.