Kyle Loftis death: Fact checking ‘suicide’ claims around 1320video founder as community mourns

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, has passed away unexpectedly. Shortly after 1320video shared a post revealing that Loftis had passed away, claims about his cause of death started going around on social media. Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away unexpectedly. (1320video/Instagram)

However, the post shared by 1320video did not specify the cause of death of the icon of the underground motorsports racing community.

Despite there being no confirmation, many on social media speculated suicide behind the death of Loftis. Loftis suffered a tragic crash while filming content for his channel last December. But he had recovered fully.

Thus, contrary to the speculations of suicide surrounding Kyle Loftis, there is no confirmation surrounding his cause of death.

For instance, here's a post that claims that Loftis died by suicide.