Kyle Loftis family: Was the 1320Video founder married? Here's what we know amid sudden death

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, a popular motorsports platform, has passed away. The death has sparked massive interest in the family of Loftis. Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, has passed away. (1320Video/ Instagram)

“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,” a statement from the 1320Video read. His cause of death was not mentioned in the post. As of now, no details have been revealed regarding how Loftis died.

Kyle Loftis' death has sparked a massive outpouring of grief on social media. Loftis was instrumental in turning underground street racing videos into a large community of online fans.

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The statement from 1320Videos continued: “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

In this article, we will look at what we know about the family of Kyle Loftis.

Kyle Loftis Family: Was He Married? There is no publicly available information regarding Kyle Loftis' marriage. He is not known to be married or have children.

His death came as a shock to his fans, as he had suffered a tragic crash in December 2025. His car suffered a serious accident while he was streaming content for his channel, 1320Videos.

However, it was reported earlier that Loftis had fully recovered from the crash. It has not been revealed if his death had anything to do with the crash where he was injured.

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Tributes Pour In For Kyle Loftis Fans of 1320Videos shared condolences on his death on social media.

“R.I.P Kyle Loftis. You were a pioneer in the Car content space, and YouTube. The automotive world owes so much of what it is today, to you. Thank you, and Godspeed,” one user wrote.