Iran war to be over? Trump says Epic Fury will end if Tehran agrees to US demands

Amid heightening hopes of an end to the Iran war, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Washington's Operation Epic Fury will end if Tehran agrees to his demands, saying that it could be a "big assumption". Donald Trump said presuming Iran would agree to give what has been agreed to is perhaps a "big assumption". (Reuters)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also said that with the end of the US's operation, the naval blockade on Iran will also allow the Strait of Hormuz -- a crucial oil chokepoint -- to be "open to all". Follow US-Iran war live updates

However, he warned that if Iran doesn't agree to the US's demands, then the bombing will begin again, and this time, "at a much higher level and intensity" than before.

His post read: “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”