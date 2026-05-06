US Iran war LIVE: US seeks UN action on Iran’s Hormuz attacks, urges against vetoes; Trump halts ‘Project Freedom’

This comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for a US-backed UN resolution demanding Iran to halt attacks and stop laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a test of the UN’s effectiveness while urging China and Russia not to veto it again.

A previous Bahrain-led resolution backed by the United States, which was seen as potentially paving the way for legitimising US military action against Iran, failed last month after Russia and China vetoed it in the 15-member UN Security Council.

A draft of the resolution seen by Reuters condemns Iran's alleged violations of the current ceasefire and its "continuing actions and threats aimed at closing, obstructing, tolling" freedom of navigation through the strait.

It demands Iran immediately cease attacks, disclose the locations of any mines and not impede clearance operations.

"To both the Chinese and the Russians, I ... have argued, that it is in their interest for that resolution to pass and for pressure to be brought on Iran, because it is in their interest not to see international waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, be closed down and cause economic chaos to dozens and dozens of countries around the world,” Rubio said.

US offensive against Iran over, says Rubio

The United States has completed its offensive operations against Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday, even as Washington warned it was ready to unleash a "devastating" response to any new attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The operation is over -- Epic Fury -- as the president notified Congress. We're done with that stage of it," Rubio told reporters at the White House.

Rubio's remarks came after Washington's top military officer said American forces remain ready to resume combat operations if ordered, as clashes in the vital waterway threatened to unravel a fragile ceasefire.

Project Freedom paused

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that ‘Project Freedom’ will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not an agreement can be finalised and signed. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed”

Iran and the US tested an already fragile ceasefire as both nations fired munitions at each other in the crucial waterway of the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours.