US Iran war LIVE: ‘Good talks’, says Trump; Iran expected to respond to US peace proposal today

The proposed agreement is a one-page, 14-point memorandum aimed at ending the war and starting formal talks. Under the plan, Iran may pause nuclear enrichment, while the US could lift sanctions and release billions in frozen funds. Both sides may also ease restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route. The deal would begin with a 30-day negotiation period for a broader agreement.

Trump took to Truth Social to share the news, saying if Iran agrees to sign the deal on the terms presented, the “already legendary” Epic Fury operation will end, adding that the blockade will allow the Strait of Hormuz to be open to all. He also warned that if Tehran does not agree, “the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

Strait of Hormuz update

The crucial waterway continues to be under blockade by the US and Iran. Trump on Wednesday halted his new mission ‘Project Freedom’, a day after its implementation caused hostilities in Hormuz.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, Macron said he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed “deep concern” over escalating tensions, including reported strikes on Emirati civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels.

Araghchi - Wang Yi meet

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday. China has assured Iran of continued support during talks in Beijing. Iran said it wants a peaceful solution to ongoing tensions and a fair agreement with the United States while protecting its sovereignty.

A key aim of the visit was to strengthen ties between China and Iran, especially ahead of a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Iran also sought assurance that China will continue supporting it diplomatically and economically.