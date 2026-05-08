US Iran war news LIVE: Trump says strikes against Iran are ‘love tap'; Tehran lays out new Hormuz rules

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US President Donald Trump warned Iran against escalating tensions further and to sign a deal soon.

US Iran war news LIVE: The United States on Thursday struck Iranian military targets after Tehran's forces attacked three American destroyers that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said. Meanwhile, Iran's central military command accused the United States of violating the ceasefire. “U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7,” CENTCOM said in a news release. US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social after the strikes, warning Iran against escalating tensions further and to sign a deal soon. “We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” he wrote. He also told ABC News that the ceasefire with Iran remained in place and that the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a “love tap”. Strait of Hormuz update Iran has laid out new rules for vessels seeking to transit the strait, according to a document seen by CNN. Iran has asked shippers to either comply with a new protocol for transiting the Strait of Hormuz — or risk attack. Under the new system, all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz will receive an email from an address linked to the newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) informing them of new rules and regulations for passage, according to the report. Ships are required to obtain a transit permit before crossing the waterway, one of the world’s most important oil-shipping chokepoints. The crucial waterway continues to be under blockade by the US and Iran and has unleashed the biggest oil supply shock in history, sending energy prices sharply higher. Chinese oil tanker attacked in Hormuz After US President Donald Trump announced US's Project Freedom, a mission to escort vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Reuters reported, citing Chinese media outlet Caixin. This was the first time a Chinese oil tanker has been attacked, a person with knowledge of the matter told Caixin on Thursday. The unnamed vessel's deck caught fire and the ship was marked "CHINA OWNER & CREW," according to Caixin. It is yet not known if there were any casualties. US-Iran deal Iran has not yet finalized its response to a proposal from the United States to end the war, saying that it is still reviewing “messages” from the Americans through Pakistani mediators, CNN reported citing Iranian media. The proposed agreement is a one-page, 14-point memorandum aimed at ending the war and starting formal talks. Under the plan, Iran may pause nuclear enrichment, while the US could lift sanctions and release billions in frozen funds. Both sides may also ease restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route. The deal would begin with a 30-day negotiation period for a broader agreement. ...Read More

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social after the strikes, warning Iran against escalating tensions further and to sign a deal soon. “We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” he wrote. He also told ABC News that the ceasefire with Iran remained in place and that the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a “love tap”. Strait of Hormuz update Iran has laid out new rules for vessels seeking to transit the strait, according to a document seen by CNN. Iran has asked shippers to either comply with a new protocol for transiting the Strait of Hormuz — or risk attack. Under the new system, all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz will receive an email from an address linked to the newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) informing them of new rules and regulations for passage, according to the report. Ships are required to obtain a transit permit before crossing the waterway, one of the world’s most important oil-shipping chokepoints. The crucial waterway continues to be under blockade by the US and Iran and has unleashed the biggest oil supply shock in history, sending energy prices sharply higher. Chinese oil tanker attacked in Hormuz After US President Donald Trump announced US's Project Freedom, a mission to escort vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Reuters reported, citing Chinese media outlet Caixin. This was the first time a Chinese oil tanker has been attacked, a person with knowledge of the matter told Caixin on Thursday. The unnamed vessel's deck caught fire and the ship was marked "CHINA OWNER & CREW," according to Caixin. It is yet not known if there were any casualties. US-Iran deal Iran has not yet finalized its response to a proposal from the United States to end the war, saying that it is still reviewing “messages” from the Americans through Pakistani mediators, CNN reported citing Iranian media. The proposed agreement is a one-page, 14-point memorandum aimed at ending the war and starting formal talks. Under the plan, Iran may pause nuclear enrichment, while the US could lift sanctions and release billions in frozen funds. Both sides may also ease restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route. The deal would begin with a 30-day negotiation period for a broader agreement.