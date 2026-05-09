US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says expecting Iran response to latest proposal 'tonight'
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran has still given no indication whether it will accept President Donald Trump’s plan, sent on Wednesday, which proposes that the Islamic Republic reopen the strait and the US end a blockade on Iranian ports over the next month, Bloomberg reported.
- 8 Mins agoUS vs Iran in Strait of Hormuz
- 14 Mins agoWhat Iranian President said amid Washington-Tehran tensions
- 19 Mins agoIran President's message against ‘colonialism and exploitation’ amid Hormuz tensions with US
- 23 Mins agoUN chief calls on all parties to abide by the ceasefire
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoTrump awaits Iran response
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The US said it expects Iran to respond to its latest proposal to end their war imminently, as clashes in the Strait of Hormuz threatened to further fracture a month-long ceasefire. Iran has still given no indication whether it will accept President Donald Trump’s plan, sent on Wednesday, which proposes that the Islamic Republic reopen the strait and the US end a blockade on Iranian ports over the next month, Bloomberg reported....Read More
Tehran’s response is “under review,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency, without giving a timeline.
Trump told reporters at the White House late Friday he was still expecting a response “tonight.” Asked if Iran was intentionally slow rolling the process, he said “we’ll find out soon enough.”
The one-page proposal implies Iran’s acceptance would end the 10-week war, which has killed thousands of people across the Middle East and sent energy prices soaring, even though the two sides would still need to negotiate a deal over Iran’s nuclear program.
UN chief calls on all parties to abide by the ceasefire
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern at the reported exchange of fire between Iran and the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, his spokesperson said.
“He underscores that this is a critical moment for de-escalation and urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday.
Guterres calls on all parts to refrain from action “that could lead to renewed escalation or undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts,” Dujarric said.
Iran’s envoy urges UN to ‘condemn unequivocally’ the US blockade and attacks on 2 Iranian oil tankers
Strait of Hormuz update
Iran has laid out new rules for vessels seeking to transit the strait, according to a document seen by CNN. Iran has asked shippers to either comply with a new protocol for transiting the Strait of Hormuz — or risk attack.
Under the new system, all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz will receive an email from an address linked to the newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) informing them of new rules and regulations for passage, according to the report. Ships are required to obtain a transit permit before crossing the waterway, one of the world’s most important oil-shipping chokepoints.
The crucial waterway continues to be under blockade by the US and Iran and has unleashed the biggest oil supply shock in history, sending energy prices sharply higher.
Clashes between Iran and US in Hormuz strait
Earlier, Iran’s Fars news agency reported “sporadic clashes” between Iranian forces and US naval ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.
The tensions escalated after US Central Command said it struck two empty Iranian-flagged oil tankers that were allegedly attempting to violate an ongoing US blockade by entering an Iranian port through the Gulf of Oman.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US vs Iran in Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The US military said on Friday that American forces fired at and disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers after they attempted to breach the US blockade on Iranian ports.
According to US central command, a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet “disabled both tankers after firing precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran.”
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the latest US military action and said “every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure.”
In a post on X, he wrote “Iranians never bow to pressure” and asked whether the US action was a crude pressure tactic or “a spoiler once again duping POTUS.”
Iran has not yet indicated whether it will agree to Trump’s proposal, under which the Islamic Republic would reopen the Strait of Hormuz while the US would gradually lift the blockade on Iranian ports over the next month.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: What Iranian President said amid Washington-Tehran tensions
US-Iran war LIVE updates: In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Tehran’s approach was to strengthen “friendly relations” built on mutual respect and common interests.
Rejecting every form of “colonialism and exploitation”, he said such ideas had no place in the world’s future.
“Just as tolerance is deeply rooted in the culture of our people, the struggle against oppression shines in the history of this land. This identity will continue for the exaltation of Iran's name,” he added.
Pezeshkian’s latest comments against “colonialism and exploitation” came as tensions deepened following a second straight day of clashes in the Strait of Hormuz.
US forces carried out airstrikes on two empty Iranian oil tankers that were attempting to cross the blockade and reach one of the country’s ports, US central command said on Friday.
Iran said the move violated the ceasefire agreement.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran President's message against ‘colonialism and exploitation’ amid Hormuz tensions with US
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran would keep working towards “friendly relations” with other countries on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, while rejecting all forms of “colonialism and exploitation”.
His remarks came as Iran continued discussions over the latest US peace proposal, as well as a string of naval incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz that pushed tensions between the two countries higher.
The US said on Thursday that it had stopped attacks targeting three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and later carried out strikes on Iranian military sites.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: UN chief calls on all parties to abide by the ceasefire
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern at the reported exchange of fire between Iran and the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, his spokesperson said.
“He underscores that this is a critical moment for de-escalation and urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday.
Guterres calls on all parts to refrain from action “that could lead to renewed escalation or undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts,” Dujarric said.
Iran’s envoy urges UN to ‘condemn unequivocally’ the US blockade and attacks on 2 Iranian oil tankers
Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said the “unlawful” U.S. actions “constitute a grave and dangerous escalation that further destabilizes an already fragile region and poses a serious threat to international peace and security.” (AP)
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump awaits Iran response
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump told reporters Friday evening that he was expecting Iran's response to his latest proposal on a deal to ending the Middle East war by "tonight."