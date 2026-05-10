US Iran war LIVE: Tehran warns US over tanker attacks amid fragile ceasefire
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s IRGC warned it could target US positions and 'enemy ships' if its tankers are attacked, a day after reported US strikes on two Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman. It vowed a ‘heavy’ response to any assault.
- 5 Mins agoUS awaits Iran's feedback on latest proposal
- 14 Mins agoPutin says there is no evidence that Iran developing nuclear weapons
- 24 Mins agoUS Iran war LIVE updates: Rubio meets Qatari PM as US backs defence amid IRGC warning
- 38 Mins agoIran seeks World Cup visas for team members who served in the Revolutionary Guards
- 52 Mins agoIRGC's fresh warning to the US
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday warned it could target US positions in the West Asia and “enemy ships” if Iranian tankers are attacked, according to state media. The threat comes a day after reported US strikes on two Iranian tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The IRGC said any assault on its commercial vessels would trigger a “heavy” response against American assets in the region....Read More
Rubio meets Qatar's PM, discusses war in West Asia
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, underlining Doha’s key role in regional diplomacy. The talks focused on maintaining security across the Middle East and Qatar’s continued role as a mediator, particularly as Washington awaits Tehran’s response to a proposed peace initiative. The US also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s cooperation on multiple fronts.
Hezbollah responds after deadly Israeli strikes in Lebanon
In a separate development, Hezbollah claimed it targeted Israeli troops in northern Israel with a drone, citing retaliation for repeated Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite an existing truce. The group also reported rocket and drone attacks on Israeli military positions within Lebanon. Israel confirmed multiple drone launches, stating that one reservist was seriously injured in the attacks.
Iran keeps US waiting
Iran questioned the seriousness of US diplomacy following recent naval clashes in the Gulf, while Washington continued to wait for Tehran’s response to the latest American proposal aimed at extending the truce and opening peace talks.
There was no public indication on Saturday that Iran had responded to the proposal, despite US President Donald Trump saying late Friday that he expected Tehran’s reply that night
US Iran war LIVE updates: US awaits Iran's feedback on latest proposal
US Iran war LIVE updates: The US is still waiting on Iran’s response to its latest proposal to end the war after suggesting word could come imminently, following clashes in the Strait of Hormuz that strained a monthlong ceasefire.
Iran gave no public indication by late Saturday whether it would accept President Donald Trump’s plan, sent on Wednesday, which proposes that the Islamic Republic reopen the waterway and the US end a blockade on Iranian ports over the next month.
That’s after Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday he expected a response “tonight.” Asked if Iran was intentionally delaying the process, he said “we’ll find out soon enough.”
“We’ll go a different route if everything doesn’t get signed up, buttoned up,” Trump said. “We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen,” he added, referring to the brief US effort to break Iran’s maritime stranglehold and escort ships through the strait, “but it’ll be Project Freedom Plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things.”
- via Bloomberg
US Iran war LIVE updates: Putin says there is no evidence that Iran developing nuclear weapons
US Iran war LIVE updates: Speaking on Iran's alleged ambition to acquire a nuclear weapon and its border nuclear programme, Putin highlighted Russia's past cooperation in 2015 and emphasised that ongoing projects, including the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran, remain focused on peaceful energy purposes.
"We had already once done it in 2015. And then Iran fully and not without reason trusted us. We continue the nuclear programmes in Iran; we completed the construction of Bushehr. Our work on peaceful atoms is not susceptible to the current situation. We did it in 2015, and it was a foundation for signing the treaty among all interested countries and Iran. It played a very positive role. I said once again that we are ready to repeat just that," the Russian President said, according to ANI.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Rubio meets Qatari PM as US backs defence amid IRGC warning
As the IRGC warned the US and its allies in West Asia, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister on Saturday, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to the country’s defence. "Our partnership is important to deterring threats and promoting stability in the Middle East," he wrote on X.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran seeks World Cup visas for team members who served in the Revolutionary Guards
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's soccer federation said the country "definitely" will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and insisted that tournament hosts - the United States, Canada and Mexico - consider Tehran's concerns around the team's travel and how it will be treated.
"All players and technical staff, especially those who served their military service in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, should be granted visas without problems," Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran president Mehdi Taj said, according to Iranian media. (AP)
US-Iran war LIVE updates: IRGC's fresh warning to the US
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday warned US assets in the Persian Gulf that any fresh attack on Iranian oil tankers or commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz would invite a “heavy assault” on American military bases and ships in the region.