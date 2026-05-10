US Iran war LIVE: Tehran warns US over tanker attacks amid fragile ceasefire

Rubio meets Qatar's PM, discusses war in West Asia

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, underlining Doha’s key role in regional diplomacy. The talks focused on maintaining security across the Middle East and Qatar’s continued role as a mediator, particularly as Washington awaits Tehran’s response to a proposed peace initiative. The US also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s cooperation on multiple fronts.

Hezbollah responds after deadly Israeli strikes in Lebanon

In a separate development, Hezbollah claimed it targeted Israeli troops in northern Israel with a drone, citing retaliation for repeated Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite an existing truce. The group also reported rocket and drone attacks on Israeli military positions within Lebanon. Israel confirmed multiple drone launches, stating that one reservist was seriously injured in the attacks.

Iran keeps US waiting

Iran questioned the seriousness of US diplomacy following recent naval clashes in the Gulf, while Washington continued to wait for Tehran’s response to the latest American proposal aimed at extending the truce and opening peace talks.

There was no public indication on Saturday that Iran had responded to the proposal, despite US President Donald Trump saying late Friday that he expected Tehran’s reply that night