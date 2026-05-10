‘They will be laughing no longer’: Trump's fresh threat to Iran after Tehran sends response to peace proposal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of "playing games" and mocking America for decades, while saying the country would soon be stopped. His remarks came after Tehran said that it sent its response to Washington's latest peace proposal. Trump on Sunday accused Iran of "playing games" and mocking the United States for decades. (Bloomberg)

Trump did not directly address reports about Iran's response to the peace proposal, however, went on to warn its rival that they will be “laughing no longer”. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Trump's latest threat to Iran In a post on Truth Social, the US president accused Iran of “playing games with the United States and the rest of the World”.

"Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!)," he wrote.

He also accused Tehran of "laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country" before adding: "They will be laughing no longer!"

Trump also hit out against former US president Barack Obama, claiming he was “great” for Tehran. He said Obama had given Iran “a major and very powerful new lease on life”.

Notably, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed and implemented during the Obama administration in 2015.