Iran President's message against ‘colonialism and exploitation’ amid Hormuz tensions with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran would keep working towards “friendly relations” with other countries on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, while rejecting all forms of “colonialism and exploitation”. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran’s approach was to strengthen “friendly relations” built on mutual respect and common interests. (REUTERS/File Photo)

His remarks came as Iran continued discussions over the latest US peace proposal, as well as a string of naval incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz that pushed tensions between the two countries higher. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

The US said on Thursday that it had stopped attacks targeting three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and later carried out strikes on Iranian military sites.

What Iranian President said amid Washington-Tehran tensions In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Tehran’s approach was to strengthen “friendly relations” built on mutual respect and common interests.

Rejecting every form of “colonialism and exploitation”, he said such ideas had no place in the world’s future.

“Just as tolerance is deeply rooted in the culture of our people, the struggle against oppression shines in the history of this land. This identity will continue for the exaltation of Iran's name,” he added.