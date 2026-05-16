Kyle Loftis update: Cleetus, partner Matt Vrbanac share fresh news after cause of death report

Kyle Loftis' untimely death has sent shockwaves through the automotive and street racing community, with fans, racers and creators across the country paying tribute to the man who helped turn grassroots car culture into a global online phenomenon. Loftis, founder of 1320Video, died on May 5 at the age of 43. Matt Vrbanac (R) shared a photo with Kyle Loftis this week (Facebook/Matt Vrbanac )

Authorities in Nebraska confirmed law enforcement responded to a death investigation connected to Loftis, though officials released few details publicly.

A spokesperson for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that investigators “responded to a death investigation within Sarpy County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction regarding the death of Kyle Loftis.”

The sheriff’s office later told the Los Angeles Times that Loftis’ death was “not suspicious.”

“Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing further details,” officials said.

1320Video confirms death in emotional statement 1320Video publicly announced Loftis’ death in a social media post shared May 6.

“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night,” the company wrote. “We are in a state of shock.” The tribute described Loftis as one of the driving forces behind modern street-car media culture.

“Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport,” the statement continued.

“Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious.”

“Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

How Kyle Loftis built 1320Video into a global brand Loftis launched 1320Video in 2003 while documenting local car culture and street racing events with photography and early online forums.

As platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram exploded in popularity during the 2010s, Loftis expanded the brand into one of the largest automotive media platforms online.

Today, 1320Video has a combined audience of more than 10 million followers across social media.

The company became known for covering underground racing scenes, drag racing, dyno competitions, roll racing and custom builds from across the world.

According to the company’s website: “1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion – to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see.”

“Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport,” the company reiterated after his death.

Memorial cruise draws more than 100 drivers Following news of Loftis’ death, more than 100 drivers reportedly joined a memorial cruise in Lincoln to honor his legacy.

Participants traveled from Seacrest Field to Speedway Motors as engines roared across the city in tribute to the influential creator.

For many in the car community, Loftis represented far more than a YouTube personality.

Drivers and fans said his storytelling style gave local racers and independent car builders visibility they had never previously received.

The memorial turnout reflected the enormous reach Loftis built through years of documenting car culture from the grassroots level upward.

New cause of death update Because no official cause of death has been publicly released, social media speculation quickly spread following the announcement.

“I’ll say this. I’m sure in due time we will find out, but it’s not important now,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“We lost an icon, at this point we should celebrate his life and the accomplishments of it and what he has done for our automotive community.”

Another fan added: “The man was a public figure to a huge car community. He was well liked and people cared about him. To expect people not to be curious about what happened to him is a bit silly.”