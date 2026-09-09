Who was Cameron Lyon? Newly engaged Ohio teacher killed by drunk driver who was illegally in US; Ramaswamy speaks out

A 23-year-old Ohio man was killed in a crash in Fairfield County over the weekend while he was driving, after being struck by an illegal immigrant who crossed over the median and hit him. Cameron Lyon was driving on U.S. Route 33 on Sunday evening, September 6, with his new fiancée in the passenger seat when troopers say Alvaro Uriber-Gonzalez, 33, struck them. Who was Cameron Lyon? Newly engaged Ohio teacher killed by drunk driver (Cameron Lyon/Facebook, Abrielle Kerns/Facebook )

Lyon was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash. His fiancée, Abrielle Kerns, survived but was seriously injured, according to 10 WBNS.

Uriber-Gonzalez is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was not living in the United States legally and had been deported in 2020, according to court documents.

The suspect is now in the Fairfield County Jail. The sheriff said that there is an ICE detainer on file for him.

A judge set his bond at $5 million.

Who was Cameron Lyon? Lyon was an Ohio teacher and recent Otterbein University graduate, per ABC 6.

"I couldn't ask for a better kid," said Andrea Lyon, describing her son. "I couldn't have, if I had handpicked one myself."

Andrea revealed that her son had just started teaching 5th and 6th grade students social studies at Crestline Exempted Village Schools. He was an Eagle Scout too, threw shot put and discus at Otterbein and played violin in the university's orchestra.

"He was so funny," she said. "He loved to have a good time. The more people, the merrier. He wanted all of his friends around. He wanted anybody who wanted to come and have a good time."

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Lyon’s family revealed that he had just proposed to his fiancée this summer.

Kerns shared photos of the proposal on Facebook, writing, “Forever starts now. On vacation, I said “yes” to the love of my life, Cameron Lyon. I still can’t believe I get to marry my best friend—the one who makes me laugh, supports my dreams, and makes every day brighter. This trip became one we’ll cherish forever, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life making memories with you. Here’s to forever with my favorite person. I love you so much, Cameron.”