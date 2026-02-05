Vivek Ramaswamy, wife Apoorva announce birth of daughter Savithri, share photo: 'Mom and baby doing well'

“Apoorva and Vivek are happy to share the news of their daughter’s birth, Savithri. Mom and baby are doing well, and the family is deeply thankful for the prayers and kind messages from Ohioans and friends across the country,” he wrote.

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife, Apoorva, have announced the birth of their daughter, Savithri. The couple shared the news on social media on Wednesday, February 4, along with a family picture from the hospital.

The couple, who live just outside Columbus, already have two sons.

Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? Ramaswamy, a second-generation Indian American, is currently running for governor of Ohio. His parents moved to the United States from Kerala and worked at a GE factory in Ohio.

The 40-year-old is known as a healthcare and technology entrepreneur, conservative commentator, and author. He wrote Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam and was described as the “CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.” in a New Yorker profile last year.

He studied at Harvard University and later earned a law degree from Yale University before working as a hedge fund investor. In 2014, he founded Roivant Sciences and led some of the biggest biotech IPOs in 2015 and 2016, helping develop several FDA-approved medicines after successful clinical trials.

Ramaswamy stepped down as CEO in 2021. A year later, he started Strive Asset Management, saying the firm aims to represent everyday Americans in the economy and encourage companies to focus on performance rather than politics.

Forbes estimated his net worth at $1.8 billion.

He also ran for the US presidency in 2024, building his campaign around criticism of “woke” culture, which he called a national threat. He had said he would end affirmative action in “every sphere of American life.”