Florida hammer attack: What we know so far about woman killed by Haitian illegal immigrant Rolbert Joachim

“This criminal illegal alien from Haiti BARBARICALLY MURDERED an innocent woman by hitting her in the head multiple times with a hammer,” the post read. “He was RELEASED into our nation by the Biden administration. Not only did they release this heinous murderer into our communities, but they then gave him TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS.”

In an X post, the DHS blamed open border policies for the woman’s death.

The woman’s identity has not been revealed publicly yet. What we do know is that she was a store clerk inside the gas station, as confirmed by the DHS. She was also the mother of two teenage daughters, Gulf Coast News reported.

A Haitian illegal immigrant has been arrested after allegedly bludgeoning a woman to death with a hammer on Friday, April 3. 40-year-old Rolbert Joachim was caught and released by the Biden administration back in 2022. The brutal attack took place in broad daylight outside a gas station in Fort Myers, Florida .

Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) responded to an emergency at a local gas station on April 3. According to the DHS, “Surveillance footage showed that Joachim smashed the victim’s car windshield, approached her, and repeatedly hit her in the head with a hammer—violently killing her in broad daylight.”

Read More | Rolbert Joachim: 5 things to know about Haitian illegal immigrant who killed woman in shocking Florida hammer attack

Shocking surveillance footage of the attack has surfaced on social media.

Joachim is charged with second-degree murder and criminal damage to property, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office jail records. ICE has lodged a detainer against Joachim. No matter what the outcome of the case is, he will be deported.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him Temporary Protected Status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “The arrest of this criminal is an example of how ICE and local authorities can work together to swiftly bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer.”