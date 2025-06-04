Karine Jean-Pierre, former president Joe Biden’s longtime White House press secretary, has announced that she has left the Democratic Party. She also announced that she is writing a tell-all book about the “broken” administration that she served. Karine Jean-Pierre net worth: What to know as ex-WH press secretary announces book on ‘broken’ Biden administration (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

Jean-Pierre announced that her new book, titled ‘Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,’ will be out on October 21. “Jean-Pierre didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly,” Hachette Book Group said in a promotional release, according to the New York Post. “She has served two American presidents, [Barack] Obama and Biden … She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

“In a hard-hitting yet hopeful critique, Jean-Pierre defines what it means to be part of the growing percentage of our fractured electorate that is Independent, why it can be worthwhile to carve a political space more loyal to personal beliefs than a party affiliation, and what questions you need to ask yourself to determine where you fit politically,” the tease added.

Karine Jean-Pierre’s net worth

Yahoo Finance reported in May 2022 that Jean-Pierre had an estimated net worth of $1-$2 million. She worked for years in prestigious political and government positions throughout her career. The 2021 Annual Report to Congress on White House Personnel revealed that as the deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary and senior adviser, her salary was $155,000 per year. She is believed to have gotten a raise after she took over Jen Psaki’s assistant to the president and press secretary roles, according to the outlet.

Jean-Pierre replaced Psaki as White House press secretary, becoming the first Black person and first openly LGBTQ person to hold the position. Biden said in a statement at the time, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.”