Karine Jean-Pierre no longer a Democrat? Ex-WH press secy writes tell-all book on ‘broken’ Biden administration

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has run her race in the Democratic Party after serving former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The 50-year-old shared the news in a statement released Wednesday, revealing that she is writing a tell-all book on the “broken” administration she served. Titled Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines, the memoir is set to hit the bookshelves on October 21, per Associated Press. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: Karine Jean-Pierre attends the 2025 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Karine Jean-Pierre leave the Democratic Party?

The upcoming memoir promises a closer look at Biden's decision to exit the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump and Jean Pierre's decision to become an Independent. “Jean-Pierre didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly,” Hachette Book Group says in a promotional release.

“She has served two American presidents, Obama and Biden… She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre said in a statement, “Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States.”

“At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country. I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically.”

The 50-year-old succeeded Jen Psaki as press secretary in 2022. She previously served as deputy press secretary and a senior advisor to Biden's 2020 campaign. Before that, she was a regional political director during Obama's first term. Throughout the November race, Jean-Pierre faced criticism, especially for being evasive about the former president's health.

Legacy Lit's announcement on Wednesday further states that Jean-Pierre “presents clear arguments and provocative evidence as an insider about the importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation that has been rampant in recent elections and provides passionate insight for moving forward,” per the outlet.