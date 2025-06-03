Ashley Biden breaks silence on Joe Biden's mental decline claims amid cancer diagnosis: ‘This family's only coverup is…'

Ashley Biden, former US president Joe Biden's daughter, has broken silence on claims about her father's mental and physical health decline, calling them "DAMN disrespectful and untrue. Ashley Biden posted a picture with her father Joe Biden and mother Jill Biden from the beach, saying that she was “too grateful to be angry about all the bulls.”(AFP)

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ashley posted a picture with her father and mother Jill Biden from the beach, saying that she was “too grateful to be angry about all the bulls.”

“This family's only coverup is a beach coverup,” Ashley wrote.

Ashley Biden stands by father Joe

In support of her father, Ashley claimed that he gave every effort in his role as president and rejected claims that he was mentally deteriorating while in office in books such as “Original Sin.”

“He aged, YES! As we all do! And the stress of the presidency accelerates. But he was always MORE than capable of doing the job. And a damn good one. He worked harder than anyone I have ever known – he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously,” the daughter of former president wrote.

Also Read: Who was Dr Florian Willet? Euthanasia activist dies by assisted suicide after traumatic arrest

Ashley Biden slams ‘fake news’ on Joe Biden

Without criticising CNN’s Jake Tapper or Axios’ Alex Thompson’s new book, she slammed what she called recent “noise” from “fake news” regarding Biden.

“The noise is so DAMN disrespectful and untrue… AND, it’s just that – noise/static – created by those committed to perpetuating and profiting from some real BS,” Ashley Biden adding, “Get lost with your fake news and anonymous sources.”

After Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was made public last month, she expressed gratitude for the all the love and support her family had received.

Ashley Biden's remarks come a few weeks after Naomi Biden, Biden's granddaughter, publicly blasted the book in an X post.

“Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck,” Hunter Biden’s daughter wrote.