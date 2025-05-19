How Trump reacted to Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer diagnosis: ‘Melania and I are saddened…’

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office announced on Sunday. The 82-year-old reported urinary issues, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. Donald Trump and Melania Trump are "saddened" by the news of Joe Biden's prostate Cancer(Reuters)

Biden's office shared that while the cancer is more “aggressive”, it appears to be hormone-sensitive, meaning it can be managed effectively. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement said.

President Donald Trump, a longtime political rival of Biden, expressed his sadness upon hearing the news. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Melania (Trump) and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former vice president, Kamala Harris also shared her thoughts on social media, offering her support, she said, "Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," Harris said.

Former President Barack Obama expressed his well wishes as well. "Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace," Obama wrote.

Joe Biden's past health scares

Biden's health has been a topic of concern in the past with his deteriorating health condition becoming one of most talked about before he stepped out of the US presidential election race.

In February 2023, he had a basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, removed from his chest.

In 2021, he also had a benign polyp removed from his colon, which could have become cancerous.

As part of his administration's efforts, Biden made "cancer moonshot" a priority in 2022, aiming to reduce cancer deaths by 50% in the next 25 years. This initiative builds on his work as vice president, addressing cancer after the death of his son, Beau, from brain cancer in 2015. Biden has described the goal as an "American moment" to show that the country can tackle big challenges.