Rolbert Joachim: 5 things to know about Haitian illegal immigrant who killed woman in shocking Florida hammer attack
Rolbert Joachim, a Haitian illegal immigrant who was caught and released by the Biden administration, was arrested after allegedly bludgeoning a woman to death.
A Haitian illegal immigrant who was caught and released by the Biden administration back in 2022 has been arrested after allegedly bludgeoning a mother to death with a hammer on Friday, April 3. The incident took place in broad daylight outside a gas station in Fort Myers, Florida.
The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Rolbert Joachim.
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The woman’s identity has not yet been revealed. She was a store clerk inside the gas station, according to the DHS. She was also the mother of two teenage daughters, Gulf Coast News reported.
"This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer," DHS acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him temporary protected status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life."
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"The arrest of this criminal is an example of how ICE and local authorities can work together to swiftly bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer," Bis added.
Five things to know about Rolbert Joachim
Here are five things to know about Rolbert Joachim:
- Joachim first entered the United States in August 2022 and was released into the country under the Biden administration, the DHS said.
- While a federal judge issued a final order of removal against Joachim later that year, he was granted Temporary Protected Status, which expired in 2024.
- Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) responded to an emergency at a local gas station on April 3. According to the DHS, “Surveillance footage showed that Joachim smashed the victim’s car windshield, approached her, and repeatedly hit her in the head with a hammer—violently killing her in broad daylight.”
- FMPD, with the assistance of ICE, later located Joachim on Mango Street in Fort Myers. He is charged with second-degree murder and criminal damage to property, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office jail records.
- ICE has lodged a detainer against Joachim. No matter what the outcome of the case is, he will be deported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More