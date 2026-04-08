Rolbert Joachim: 5 things to know about Haitian illegal immigrant who killed woman in shocking Florida hammer attack

A Haitian illegal immigrant who was caught and released by the Biden administration back in 2022 has been arrested after allegedly bludgeoning a mother to death with a hammer on Friday, April 3. The incident took place in broad daylight outside a gas station in Fort Myers, Florida. Rolbert Joachim: 5 things to know about Haitian illegal immigrant who killed woman in Florida in shocking hammer attack (DHS)

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Rolbert Joachim.

Read More | Bystanders accused of looking on and doing nothing as Guatemalan migrant set woman on fire, ‘Nobody came to her aid’

The woman’s identity has not yet been revealed. She was a store clerk inside the gas station, according to the DHS. She was also the mother of two teenage daughters, Gulf Coast News reported.

"This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer," DHS acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him temporary protected status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life."

Read More | Who is Oscar Solarzano? Illegal immigrant stabs man on Charlotte light rail months after Iryna Zarutska's murder

"The arrest of this criminal is an example of how ICE and local authorities can work together to swiftly bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer," Bis added.

Five things to know about Rolbert Joachim Here are five things to know about Rolbert Joachim: