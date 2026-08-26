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What type of cancer did Dolly Parton have? Fact-checking wild claims about COVID vaccine as Jolene singer dies at 80

Dolly Parton, known for songs like Jolene, died at the age of 80 with her representatives confirming she'd succumbed to cancer. 

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 08:57:33 IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Dolly Parton, known for songs like Jolene, died at the age of 80 on August 25. Her representatives have now confirmed the singer had a ‘brief battle’ with cancer at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

Dolly Parton died after a 'brief battle' with cancer, her representatives announced. (AP)
Dolly Parton died after a 'brief battle' with cancer, her representatives announced. (AP)

The news of Dolly Parton's cancer battle has led to some wild claims on X, linking the cancer to COVID vaccines. Notably, these are from unverified profiles and many appear to be anti-vaxxers. The speculations have led many to wonder what type of cancer Dolly Parton had.

Dolly Parton: Fact-checking wild vaccine cancer claims

One person on X wrote “It’s being reported that Dolly died from a ‘Brief battle with cancer’. Brief meaning 'of short duration'. Some might call it ‘Turbo’. God bless.” To this, another replied “So sounds like Dolly Parton died of TURBO CANCER from the Moderna poison she took/promoted/funded.”

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Yet another claimed “COVID CANCER KILLED DOLLY PARTON.”

Notably, despite these claims, there is no clear link between COVID vaccines and cancer. Mayo Clinic explicitly notes “COVID-19 vaccines are not linked to a rise in cancer or more-aggressive cancer.”

What cancer did Dolly Parton have?

While her representatives noted Parton had a battle with cancer, they did not specify the kind of cancer the music star had.

The week before her passing, Dolly Parton reportedly experienced dizziness and dehydration and was unable to make an appearance at the Dollywood theme park. Instead, she appeared on video, to introduce the park’s new Nightflight Expedition roller coaster.

Also Read | Who will inherit Dolly Parton’s money after her death? Inside the Country icon’s $650 million fortune

The year before that, Parton had scrapped a six-show residency in Las Vegas, citing ‘health challenges’. Parton also canceled the rescheduled dates in May, saying “My immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple, three years, and they’re working real hard on rebuilding [and] strengthening those, and hopefully I’ll be up to snuff again soon.”

“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she'd also said, speaking of husband, Carl Dean, who died at 82, on March 3, 2025. One person on X even went on to claim “They say that Dolly Parton died after a brief battle with cancer. Her husband died last year after suffering from Alzheimer’s for many years. I can’t tell you how many people I know who ended up with cancer right after the death of a loved one for whom they were caring.”

However, there is no link between Parton's diagnosis and her husband's demise.

  • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shuvrajit Das Biswas

    Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More

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