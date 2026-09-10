John Fetterman GOP convention video raises questions about Republican loyalties of Democrat; MGT slams Israel praise
Democrat John Fetterman appeared in a video at the GOP convention ahead of the midterms, with former Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene slamming him.
Democrat John Fetterman appeared in a video at the GOP convention at Dallas, Texas, ahead of the midterms setting abuzz the political circles. While there was some speculation that Fetterman might change sides to join the Republicans, he in fact, did not do that.
Rather, in the video, Fetterman distances himself from ‘socialism’ and ‘extremism’ in the Democratic Party, saying that he's always going to stand for the ‘American way of life’. The clip was shared widely online, including by Trump's Rapid Response X account, which called Fetterman ‘based’.
The video appearance has been hailed as highly unusual in political circles and many have also questioned where Fetterman's loyalties lie.
John Fetterman's political loyalties questioned
Deep Dive
Journalist Aaron Rupar remarked “time to adjust your math about how many seats Dems need to win to take the Senate -- here's John Fetterman video message to Trumpapalooza in which he pledges to work with President Trump.”
Meanwhile, Fox News observed “The appearance is a stunning turn for the first-term senator who skipped his own party’s convention in 2024 and has since become an increasingly isolated figure among Democrats. Fetterman has spent months breaking with his party on Israel and some of President Trump’s nominees. Now, as Democrats in Pennsylvania keep their distance from him on the campaign trail, he’s taking his message directly to a Republican convention.”
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Axios reporter Holly Otterbein who covers the Democrats also noted “Democrats are certain to see the cameo as political mutiny — and it will supercharge questions about whether he'll ultimately leave the Democratic Party before he's up for reelection in 2028.”
However, for now, Fetterman remains a member of the Democratic Party.
John Fetterman slammed by MGT
Former veteran lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, who used to be close to President Donald Trump, has also slammed Fetterman amid the new video during the RNC convention.
She pointed to how often the senator broke ranks with his own party to vote with the Republicans. At the same time, Greene who used to be a respected voice in MAGA circles before she broke over the Iran war, slammed Fetterman for his support for Israel.
“Fetterman votes with Democrats 88-91% of the time, standing with Democrats on trans and abortion rights. But the one thing John Fetterman does, that the Republican Party loves, is that he defends Israel at all costs, no matter how many children they kill. This is exactly what the Republican Party is, the Uniparty and the party that puts Israel first. The majority of Republican America First voters are not represented by the Republican Party,” MGT wrote.
John Fetterman family
The row has also put focus on Fetterman's family. The Pennsylvania lawmaker is married to Gisele Barreto Almeida. They have three kids together – Karl, Gracie, and August.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More