When is John Fetterman up for reelection? Questions rise over senator’s future after damning report on work

Senator John Fetterman’s future in the US Senate is facing renewed scrutiny after a report portrayed the Pennsylvania Democrat as increasingly disengaged from some of the core duties of his office, including meetings with constituents and lawmakers. John Fetterman faces new questions over Senate role: Here’s when he is up for reelection. (Bloomberg)

Fetterman is up for reelection in 2028, not in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. His current Senate term began on January 3, 2023, after he defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s 2022 Senate race. His term runs through January 3, 2029.

The timing matters because questions about whether Fetterman will seek another six-year term have been circulating well before the latest The Wall Street Journal report.

What is being said about Fetterman The Wall Street Journal reported that Fetterman has shown what it described as little interest in the work of a senator, citing interviews with former staffers, lawmakers and others familiar with his office.

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One episode involved three paralyzed military veterans from rural Pennsylvania who traveled to Fetterman’s office in June for a meeting about legislation affecting their care. According to the Journal, Fetterman’s staff told the veterans he had cancelled because he was not feeling well.

The report says Fetterman returned to his office less than an hour later and told staff he had an appointment he did not want to miss: a Fox News interview about Israel and the war in Iran.

The account has drawn fresh criticism online. A user wrote on X that Fetterman had “pretended to be sick” to avoid meeting the veterans before appearing on Fox News.

Another user posted, “You are more about representing Israel than you do the US.”

The Journal also reported other instances in which Fetterman allegedly declined or avoided meetings with Pennsylvania constituents and lawmakers.

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One involved state Rep. Anthony Hardy Williams, who brought constituents from Philadelphia to Washington in 2025.

Another involved state lawmaker Liz Hanbidge, who had traveled to Washington to discuss programs for homeless and working-poor residents.

Is Fetterman running again in 2028? Fetterman has not publicly ruled out a 2028 reelection bid, and his campaign has taken steps associated with a future Senate run, according to publicly available federal election records. The Federal Election Commission lists Fetterman as a Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania.

At the same time, his political position has become more complicated. Fetterman has increasingly separated himself from parts of the Democratic Party, particularly over Israel and foreign policy, while becoming a frequent presence on conservative media. A March 2026 Wall Street Journal report said polling showed his approval among Democrats had fallen sharply even as he remained much more popular among Republicans.

That has fueled questions about his standing within his own party ahead of 2028.