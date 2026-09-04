Who was Anthony Ignatiadis-Isabelle? Virginia elementary school shooting suspect identified

A 19-year-old man who forced his way into a Virginia elementary school and was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound has been identified as Anthony I. Ignatiadis-Isabelle, according to a Waynesboro Police Department. A 19-year-old man who forced his way into a Virginia elementary school and was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Reuters)

Ignatiadis-Isabelle, of Waynesboro in Augusta County, Virginia, entered Westwood Hills Elementary School on September 2, triggering a lockdown and a major law enforcement response.

According to police, officers were notified at about 9:12 a.m. about a suspicious individual on the grounds of Westwood Hills Elementary School at 548 Rosser Avenue. Authorities said the 19-year-old forced his way into the building.

Officers responded within minutes and entered the school. They found Ignatiadis-Isabelle dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the school library, police said. No students were in the library at the time.

Authorities said only about three minutes passed between the initial call and officers locating the suspect.

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Who was Anthony Ignatiadis-Isabelle? Police identified the suspect as Anthony I. Ignatiadis-Isabelle, 19, of Waynesboro, Virginia.

Officials have released limited information about his background. Authorities have not announced a motive for the shooting or explained what led him to enter the school.

A later update from local authorities also clarified that Ignatiadis-Isabelle was not a current student at Westwood Hills Elementary School. Police have continued to investigate whether he had any connection to the school or the injured staff member.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have said additional information will be released when it is confirmed.

What happened at Westwood Hills Elementary? One adult staff member was shot during the incident and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police. The staff member was treated and released.

The school was immediately placed under lockdown as police responded to the shooting. Students were later reunited with their families as authorities worked to secure the campus.

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The Waynesboro Public Schools official website said school staff notified law enforcement and followed lockdown procedures during the emergency.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell praised the response of school employees and law enforcement agencies involved in securing the school and evacuating students and staff.

The school division said Westwood Hills Elementary would remain closed following the shooting. It has also provided families with updates about the school's reopening and additional support.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger also addressed the incident, saying she was monitoring the situation and expressing support for students, families, teachers and staff affected by the shooting, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred shortly after the start of the new school year and prompted an immediate response from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting as the investigation continues.