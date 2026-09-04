Mystery animal terrorizes New Hampshire neighborhood, attacks 3 people in 2 days; watch scary video

In the video, one man appears to struggle with the animal as it goes after his feet and legs. The creature also grabs his bag before he kicks it away, sending it scrambling underneath the truck.

Surveillance footage circulating on social media show a small gray animal charging toward two people near a U-Haul truck in a parking lot.

Authorities believe the same animal was involved in all three attacks.

The animal has been spotted in the Centerra Park area of Lebanon since Sunday. Witnesses have described it as either a gray fox or a fisher, but police said they have been unable to identify it because the animal remains on the loose.

A mysterious wild animal has attacked three people in less than two days in a New Hampshire neighborhood, prompting police to warn residents to stay away as officials investigate whether the creature could be carrying rabies.

The footage has added to concerns among residents as police continue searching for the animal.

Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts told WMUR that the animal's behavior was particularly concerning because wild animals typically do not attack people without a reason.

“It’s concerning because of the animal attacking people. That’s usually indicative of something being wrong with the animal, most likely rabies,” Roberts said.

He said the animal repeatedly coming toward people and attempting to scratch or bite them was another reason for concern.

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Police warn residents as animal remains unidentified The first attack was reported Sunday, followed by two more incidents, with the latest occurring Monday evening, according to Lebanon police.

Police initially suspected a fisher, sometimes referred to as a fisher cat, could be responsible. Witnesses have also described the animal as resembling a gray fox.

Because authorities have not captured it, however, its species and health condition remain unconfirmed.

Lebanon police are working with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department to locate the animal and determine whether it is sick.

Residents, workers and visitors in the area have been urged not to approach or interact with any wild animal behaving unusually or aggressively.

“Do not approach, attempt to capture, feed, or otherwise interact with the animal,” police warned.

Anyone who sees the animal has been asked to move to a safe location and contact Lebanon police or New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.

Rabies fears after three attacks Police are particularly concerned about possible rabies exposure. The disease can cause abnormal behavior in infected animals, including unusual aggression.

Officials advised anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild animal to immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention.