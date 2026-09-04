Who were David Siambanes and Dawn Stone? Tampa plane crash victims identified; what we know

Two people killed in a small plane crash in Hillsborough County, Florida, have been identified as pilot David Siambanes, 59, and passenger Dawn Stone, 53, authorities said. The Tampa plane crash victims were identified as David Siambanes and Dawn Stone. (X/@info7mty)

The aircraft crashed Thursday morning in a wooded area near U.S. 301 and Maislin Drive, shortly after taking off from Tampa Executive Airport. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls at about 8:17 a.m. reporting the crash.

Deputies who responded to the scene found the aircraft engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within about 10 minutes, but both people aboard the plane died. Authorities said their families had been notified.

Who were David Siambanes and Dawn Stone? David Siambanes, 59, was the pilot, while Dawn Stone, 53, was the passenger aboard the aircraft, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced.

Also read: Viral 'Cat in the Hat' trend explained: Why schools are canceling classes amid law enforcement warnings

Authorities have so far released limited information about the victims. Their ages and roles on the flight have been confirmed, but officials have not disclosed details about their occupations, personal backgrounds or relationship.

The available information does not indicate why Stone was aboard the flight or where the two were headed when the aircraft crashed.

The plane had taken off from Tampa Executive Airport before going down near U.S. 301, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims’ identities were released after authorities notified their families.

What happened in the Tampa plane crash? The aircraft went down in a wooded area near U.S. 301 and Maislin Drive shortly after departing Tampa Executive Airport.

Emergency crews were sent to the scene after several 911 calls came in at around 8:17 a.m. Deputies found the plane on fire, and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. WFLA reported that the fire was brought under control within roughly 10 minutes.

Despite the response, neither person aboard the aircraft survived.

Also read: Trump's blunt message for Harry and Meghan as former Royal Family members return to Britain; watch video

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the crash as a “tragic loss” and said officials would continue working with federal partners as the investigation proceeds.

NTSB, FAA investigating crash The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash.

As of Thursday night, authorities had not determined what caused the aircraft to go down. Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage and other available evidence as they work to establish the sequence of events before the crash.

According to WFLA, a final investigative report could take one to two years to complete.

For now, authorities have confirmed Siambanes and Stone as the two people killed in the crash.