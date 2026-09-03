Viral 'Cat in the Hat' trend explained: Why schools are canceling classes amid law enforcement warnings

A viral social media trend featuring AI-generated images of the Cat in the Hat from the 2003 live-action movie has moved from an online prank to a school safety concern in parts of the US, prompting law enforcement warnings, increased security and, in at least one case, the cancellation of classes. Viral 'Cat in the Hat' trend. (Facebook/ An Garda Síochána Wexford)

The trend involves AI-generated images and videos showing the character in familiar neighborhoods or near schools. While some posts were initially shared as jokes, authorities say newer versions have included the names of students, schools and locations, raising concerns among parents and school officials.

What is the ‘Cat in the Hat’ trend? The trend centers on the version of the Cat in the Hat portrayed by Mike Myers in the 2003 live-action film. Users have used AI tools to place the character into photographs and videos of real-world locations, according to reports.

The trend appears to have gained traction outside the US before spreading across social media platforms. Posts showing the character supposedly lurking in neighborhoods have circulated on TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms.

Ireland's Wexford Garda addressed the trend in August, saying the apparent sightings were the result of an AI prompt rather than the character actually appearing in people's neighborhoods.

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The trend later took a more concerning turn when accounts began using the character's image alongside references to specific students and schools.

Why are US schools concerned? Police departments and school authorities in several states have issued warnings after posts connected to the trend began causing alarm among students and families.

In Kentucky, the Louisville Metro Police Department said it was aware of posts involving the Cat in the Hat trend and was working with school officials to assess the situation. The department said there was no information at the time indicating a credible threat, but authorities were investigating posts that had caused concern.

Assumption High School in Louisville was closed on Aug. 31 after a social media post involving the character prompted safety concerns.

Authorities in Tennessee have also been monitoring the trend. The state's Department of Safety said its Threat Assessment Center was tracking the activity as it relates to schools and students.

In Virginia, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office issued a community warning about a social media account and post referencing Mechanicsville High School and the trend.

Teen arrested over online threats The trend has also been linked to an arrest.

A Florida teenager was arrested in connection with online threats directed at the student body of McCracken County High School in Paducah, Kentucky, according to authorities cited by USA TODAY.

Another teenager identifying themselves as the "Cat in the Hat" was also connected to threatening messages sent to students in Allen County, Kentucky.

Authorities have stressed that the presence of the Cat in the Hat imagery does not automatically mean a threat is genuine. The concern stems from the way the imagery is being combined with specific schools, student names and threatening language.

The Flemingsburg Police Department in Kentucky said some accounts had used the character's name or likeness to identify individual students or schools, alongside language suggesting that the character was "coming for them."

How the prank became a safety issue The trend illustrates how an AI-generated image that may initially appear harmless can take on a different meaning when it is attached to real people and locations.

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Some social media users have treated the posts as a joke, while parents and children have reacted differently when their own names or communities appear in them.

Authorities have therefore urged people not to dismiss such posts automatically and to report content that appears threatening.

For schools, the challenge is determining whether a post is simply part of a viral prank or whether it represents a genuine threat. That uncertainty has led some districts to increase security or temporarily cancel classes while authorities assess the situation.