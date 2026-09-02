Brian Mast to replace Dan Driscoll as Army Secretary? MAGA rift over IDF link; 'nobody wearing foreign uniform...'

In the post, Sortor described Mast as a former IDF volunteer and argued that anyone who had worn a foreign military uniform should not lead the US Army.

The issue resurfaced online after Sortor's post claiming Mast was on the shortlist for Army secretary.

The White House announced Driscoll's departure after he spoke with President Donald Trump about the state of the Army. The White House did not give a reason for his resignation.

The speculation comes after Driscoll resigned as Army secretary following months of tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. According to AP report, Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation to the White House amid disagreements over Army transformation and senior military appointments.

The claim was made by independent journalist Nick Sortor on X, who said two US officials had confirmed to him that Mast was on the shortlist. Sortor then objected to the possibility, writing: “NOBODY wearing a foreign uniform should EVER take control of the US Army.”

Rep. Brian Mast is reportedly being considered as a possible replacement for Dan Driscoll as US secretary of the Army, but the claim has already triggered a backlash from some Trump-aligned voices over the Florida Republican’s past association with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Many users on X supported Nick Sortor. One user posted, “I have to completely agree with Nick on this. And I know that brian mast is an american hero. But he has dual loyalties, and that's an absolute no.”

Another stated, "Brian Mast is an American Hero and we all owe him our gratitude for what he did. However, I completely agree with you. You cant have dual loyalty when running the Army. Its the United States of America. Not Israel. Not Palestine. Not Russia. Not Ukraine. Not Italy. Not Mexico. Your oath is to serve and protect this country and this country alone. We will protect this country and we need to make sure we can count on those to put us and only us first."

"Ya, I'm 100% with you on that…you're either an American or you're not. You can't be an American and loyal to any other nation," another X user said.



That criticism is not the same as evidence that Mast is actually under formal consideration by the administration. At this stage, the claim about his shortlist status comes from Sortor, who attributed it to two unnamed US officials. HT.com could not independently verify this claim.

Supporters push back Some users also defended the choice of Mast, arguing that the criticism was misleading and that his civilian volunteer status should not be equated with serving in a foreign military.

“Dude he is an American! Stop with this bulls**t propaganda! He volunteered as civilian, it’s a very different thing of what you are saying!”

Another user wrote: “Not your best post sir.”

Why Brian Mast's IDF connection is drawing attention Mast, a Florida Republican and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is a decorated US Army veteran.

According to his official congressional biography, Mast served in the US Army for more than 12 years. He was deployed to Afghanistan as a bomb disposal specialist and was severely wounded by an improvised explosive device, losing both legs.

His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Army Commendation Medal for Valor, according to the biography.

But it is Mast's subsequent connection to Israel that has become the focus of the current backlash.

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Mast's own congressional office says that after his US military service, he “volunteered to serve alongside the Israel Defense Forces.” In his official statement on supporting Israel, Mast says he made the decision because he believed the US and Israel shared values including freedom, democracy and mutual respect.

What happened to Dan Driscoll? Driscoll's resignation has left another leadership vacancy at the Pentagon at a particularly turbulent time.

Reuters reported that Driscoll had raised concerns about Army transformation and readiness, including Hegseth's decision to remove senior generals involved in those efforts. Driscoll's departure followed escalating tensions with Hegseth and disagreements over the direction of Army modernization.

The Army had already undergone major leadership changes before Driscoll's departure. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George was removed earlier this year, adding to concerns about continuity at the service's highest levels.

For now, the confirmed development is Driscoll's departure, while the Mast angle remains a reported possibility rather than a confirmed Trump administration decision.