Applying for a US visa? This Indian city currently has the shortest wait time for an appointment

Indian travelers applying for a US tourist or business visa are facing sharply different appointment wait times depending on where they schedule their interview. This Indian city currently has the fastest appointment availability for US visa. (X/@USAndIndia)

The State Department's latest Global Visa Wait Times data shows the next available B1/B2 appointment in Kolkata at four months. That is considerably shorter than the wait in several other major Indian cities.

The next available appointment is listed at 9 months in New Delhi while Chennai currently does not show an available B1/B2 appointment in the State Department's table.

Kolkata leads for US visitor visa appointments For B1/B2 visas, which cover tourism, visiting family and friends and certain business activities, Kolkata currently has the shortest estimated wait among the Indian posts listed by the State Department.

This means an applicant choosing Kolkata instead of Mumbai could potentially face a wait that is about 10 months shorter, based on the current estimates.

For students, Hyderabad beats Kolkata on wait times Kolkata is not the fastest option for every category.

For students and exchange visitors applying for F, M or J visas, Hyderabad currently has the shortest wait at 1.5 months. Kolkata and Mumbai are both at two months, while New Delhi stands at 2.5 months. Chennai is again listed as NA.

For petition-based categories covering H, L, O, P and Q visas, Kolkata is also ahead of the other Indian posts, with a one-month wait. Mumbai follows at 1.5 months, New Delhi at 2.5 months and Hyderabad at 4.5 months.

Also read: September US immigration changes: 5 major changes affecting Green Cards, H-1B workers and international students

For tourists and business travelers, Kolkata is currently the quickest listed option. For students and exchange visitors, Hyderabad has the edge.

What Indian applicants should do The State Department advises applicants to keep checking the appointment system even after securing an interview because new slots are released regularly.

Applicants should also check whether they qualify for an interview waiver, as those appointments are not reflected in the published wait-time figures.