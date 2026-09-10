Scott Turner’s awkward moment with Anna Paulina Luna goes viral at RNC convention - watch video

A video shared on X on Thursday shows Turner and Luna standing on stage at the Republican gathering, with Turner appearing to make a quick hand movement toward Luna as they stand beside one another. The moment was posted by X user Jack, who wrote: “Scott Turner just saw his whole career flash before his eyes."

US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner drew attention at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas after a brief on-camera interaction with Republican Anna Paulina Luna went viral on social media.

What went viral between Scott Turner and Anna Paulina Luna at the RNC convention?

What went viral between Scott Turner and Anna Paulina Luna at the RNC convention?

The video shows Turner appears to move his hand toward Luna before the moment ends. The clip has prompted social-media users to focus on the brief interaction.

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The footage itself, however, does not establish what Turner intended by the movement.

The incident took place during the Republican Party’s two-day midterm convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Turner and Luna were both scheduled speakers during the opening portion of Wednesday’s program.

What happened between Scott Turner and Anna Paulina Luna? In the video, Turner can be seen going past Luna and briefly reaches his hand towards her before the interaction ends almost immediately. The interaction lasts only a moment before the video ends.

The original X post does not provide further context about the interaction, and neither the post nor the footage establishes whether the gesture was intentional or accidental.

Why were Turner and Luna together at the GOP event? Turner is the US secretary of Housing and Urban Development. HUD’s official website lists him as the department’s secretary. He was confirmed by the US Senate in February 2025 and became the 19th person to hold the position.

The Associated Press reported that Turner addressed the gathering and spoke about the Trump administration’s record, including its efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The former NFL player was the first Cabinet member to speak at the convention.

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Luna, a Republican member of the US House from Florida, was also on the convention’s speaker schedule. Both were listed in the opening 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time block on Wednesday.

Both appeared at the Republican Party’s first midterm convention, which began in Dallas on September 9. The two-day gathering at the American Airlines Center is aimed at rallying Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with President Donald Trump playing a central role.

The convention has attracted significant attention as Republicans prepare for the November elections. Trump is scheduled to address the gathering, while senior administration officials and Republican lawmakers have also appeared at the event.