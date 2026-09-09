MHADA puts 324 affordable homes on sale in the Nashik region; prices start at ₹11 lakh
Nashik real estate: MHADA has put 324 affordable homes for sale in the price range of ₹11 lakh to ₹27 lakh in Deolali, Sinnar, Ganagpur, and several other areas
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put 324 affordable homes for sale in the Nashik region, priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹27 lakh, on a ‘First Come, First Served’ (FCFS) basis.
These affordable homes are located at various locations in and around Nashik city, including Makhmalabad, Satpur, Vihitgaon, Sinnar Phata, Pathardi, Mhasrul, Agar Takli, Gangapur, Deolali, Chehedi, Mery-Rasbihari Link Road and Adgaon.
According to a MHADA statement, interested applicants can complete online registration and submit their applications from September 9, 2026 until 11.59 p.m. on September 12, 2026. The process for online acceptance of the earnest money deposit (EMD) and selection of the scheme will be available from 11.00 a.m. on September 9, 2026, until 11.59 p.m. on September 12, 2026. Applicants must pay the prescribed administrative charges within 48 hours of selecting a tenement.
The MHADA has appealed to interested applicants to submit their applications only through the official portal https://bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in created for the sale of vacant tenements under the 20 per cent Inclusive Housing Scheme on an FCFS basis.
The Nashik Board has clarified that it has not appointed any representative, consultant or property agent for the distribution or sale of these tenements or for any related work. Applicants have been advised not to enter into any financial transaction with such individuals. MHADA or the Nashik Board will not be responsible for any unauthorised transaction or fraudulent activity undertaken by such persons.
"If any broker or individual is found selling applications without authorisation, collecting money in MHADA's name or indulging in any fraudulent activity, applicants are requested to report the matter to MHADA's Chief Vigilance and Security Officer on 022-66405448," the MHADA said in a statement.
Also Read: MHADA update: All about the ₹8 crore apartment on sale on a First-Come, First-Served basis in South Mumbai
What is MHADA's FCFS scheme?
In February 2026, MHADA announced the sale of 118 flats under an FCFS scheme in the Mumbai real estate market. These apartments were earlier offered through several lottery schemes but remained unsold for various reasons and were put up for sale on a first-come, First-Served Basis.
Also Read: MHADA sells 64 homes out of 118 under first-come, first-served scheme in Mumbai; premium flats priced ₹4–8 crore unsold
The flats were put up for sale in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More