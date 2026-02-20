MHADA update: All about the ₹8 crore apartment on sale on a First-Come, First-Served basis in South Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on February 17, started taking applications for the sale of 118 apartments in the Mumbai city limits on a First-Come, First-Served basis (FCFS ). These apartments in different areas of Mumbai are for sale in the price range of ₹31 lakh to ₹8 crore. MHADA: The state housing authority on February 17, started taking applications for the sale of 118 apartments in the Mumbai city limits on a First-Come, First-Served basis (FCFS ). (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

All about the costliest ₹ 8 crore apartment The most expensive apartment put up for sale by MHADA is located at Crescent Tower in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai. The apartment has a built-up area of approximately 1,838 sq ft (170.76 sq m) and a carpet area of around 1,532 sq ft (142.3 sq m), as per details available on the MHADA website.

The unit has been priced at ₹8 crore ( ₹8,00,38,234), with an earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹6 lakh. A total of two tenements are being offered in this category, it said.

Apart from this, in the same building, MHADA has three more apartments priced between ₹6.27 crore and ₹7.94 crore, it showed.

The MHADA has also put several apartments for sale in the Juhu area of Mumbai, priced between ₹3 crore and ₹5.50 crore, according to the data.

All about the most affordable ₹ 31 lakh apartment The most affordable MHADA apartment is in the PMGP Colony in Mankhurd. The unit has a built-up area of approximately 247 sq ft (23 sq m) and a carpet area of about 225 sq ft (20.91 sq m). The apartment is priced at ₹31.17 lakh ( ₹31,17,773), with an earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹1 lakh. A total of one tenement is being offered in this category.

Further, in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Wadala, Malad, and Byculla, among others, MHADA offers apartments priced from ₹35 lakh to ₹3 crore.

All about MHADA's FCFS scheme MHADA said the flats included under the FCFS scheme were earlier offered through lotteries but remained unsold for various reasons, and have now been put up for sale.

According to MHADA, the flats are available in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.

Applicants can initiate the online application registration process on MHADA's official website: https://bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in.

The MHADA said that the process of submitting the online application, paying the security deposit and application fee, and selecting the flat will begin on March 4, 2026. After finalising a flat, the applicant must pay 10 per cent of the flat’s sale price within 48 hours.

According to MHADA, the applicant must be at least 18 years old on the date of application submission and must be an Indian citizen.

MHADA said a Domicile Certificate for the state of Maharashtra will be required for the application. The Domicile Certificate must have been issued after January 2018 and must have a barcode, the MHADA said.

The MHADA lottery 2026 in Mumbai is expected to be announced next month The MHADA is expected to put 5,000 affordable homes on the market in Mumbai by the month of March 2026. Of the total number of units, around half will come up for sale in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

These units were expected to cater to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG) across several locations.