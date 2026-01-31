MHADA Lottery 2026: 5,000 affordable homes likely to be offered in Mumbai in the next two months

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is expected to put 5,000 affordable homes on the market in Mumbai over the next two to three months. Of the total number of units, around half will come up for sale in the Goregaon area of Mumbai. MHADA lottery 2026: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is expected to put 5,000 affordable homes on the market in Mumbai over the next two to three months. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

These units were expected to cater to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG) across several locations.

A significant portion of the flats in the forthcoming lottery will be from under-construction projects across the city. Several of these developments are still in the early stages, with only foundation work or a few floors completed. As a result, possession of many of these homes is expected only after 2028, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The largest share of units, between 2,400 and 2,500 flats, is likely to come from the Patra Chawl project in Goregaon West. Of these, around 2,300 homes are expected to be earmarked for low- and middle-income groups, while the remaining units will be offered to high-income group homebuyers, the report said.

What is the MHADA lottery? The MHADA lottery is a government-run housing allotment system in the state of Maharashtra that offers affordable homes to different income groups through a computerised draw.

The lottery is conducted annually by MHADA, including in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, and several others.

According to MHADA officials, the lottery will be announced in March or April, and the draw will be conducted in May or June.

The nodal housing authority in Maharashtra for affordable housing- MHADA, has constructed 5,05,802 dwelling units/tenements (including redevelopment) since its establishment in December 1977, according to its official data.

What is Patra Chawl redevelopment? Patra Chawl redevelopment refers to the reconstruction of Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) in Goregaon, Mumbai, originally built by MHADA for mill workers. The project involves rehousing eligible residents in new flats and redeveloping surplus land. The MHADA will also generate housing stock from redevelopment and sell it in the open market.

Income slabs Under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh can apply under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category, and those with a family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.

How to apply for the MHADA lottery 2026? According to MHADA officials, the application procedure for the upcoming Mumbai MHADA lottery, like in the past, will be completely online, and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery-related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

In 2024, more than 2,000 affordable homes, priced between ₹29 lakh and ₹6.82 crore, were available for sale.

The apartments in the high-income group were offered in the range of ₹1 crore to ₹6 crore and above. The homes were located in areas such as Andheri, Antop Hill, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, and Powai, among others.

The most expensive unit offered in the MHADA lottery in 2024 was worth ₹6.82 crore in the Tardeo area of south Mumbai, measuring over 1,500 sq ft. The apartment is located on a higher floor and is ready for immediate occupancy. The building overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and faces the sea.