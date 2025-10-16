No MHADA lottery in Mumbai this year; next affordable housing draw expected in March 2026

The much-anticipated Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) housing lottery will not take place in 2025, contrary to earlier expectations that the lottery for 5,000 affordable homes would be held around Diwali this year. According to MHADA officials, the lottery schedule has been pushed back to March 2026. However, the exact date and the number of units that will be up for grabs in the upcoming lottery are not yet finalised, MHADA officials told HT.com MHADA lottery 2025: The housing authority had earlier announced a draw of 5,000 affordable homes around Diwali 2025. However, the lottery schedule has been pushed back to March 2026. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

Earlier this year, MHADA officials had said that around 5,000 affordable homes would be offered under the Mumbai Board’s annual lottery during Diwali 2025. These units were expected to cater to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG) across locations such as Goregaon, Chandivali, and Pratiksha Nagar.

However, according to officials familiar with the development, the lottery has been deferred as several housing projects under construction were delayed due to the Supreme Court's (SC) stay on environmental clearance.

"In the next two or three months, Mumbai is expected to have civic polls, due to which code of conduct will be imposed. Hence, it was later decided to schedule the lottery for around March 2026," a senior MHADA official not wishing to be named said.

Income slabs Under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh can apply under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category, and those with a family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.

How to apply for the MHADA lottery 2025? According to MHADA officials, the application procedure for the upcoming Mumbai MHADA lottery, like in the past, will be completely online, and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery-related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

In 2024, more than 2,000 affordable homes, priced between ₹29 lakh and ₹6.82 crore, were available for sale.

The apartments in the high-income group were offered in the range of ₹1 crore and ₹6 crore plus. The homes were located in areas such as Andheri, Antop Hill, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, and Powai, among others.

The most expensive unit offered in the MHADA lottery in 2024 was worth ₹6.82 crore in the Tardeo area of south Mumbai, measuring over 1,500 sq ft. The apartment is located on a higher floor and is ready for immediate occupancy. The building overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and faces the sea.