MHADA lottery 2025: 5,000 affordable homes set to go on sale in Mumbai this Diwali, says Maharashtra housing authority

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is expected to announce the draw for approximately 5,000 affordable homes around Diwali 2025, MHADA officials told HT.com MHADA Mumbai Lottery 2025: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is expected to announce the draw for approximately 5,000 affordable homes around Diwali 2025(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

"The MHADA is planning to announce a lottery draw of about 5,000 homes this September - October," Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA told reporters last week.

"The affordable homes will be announced in different locations of Mumbai and the details are being finalised," Jaiswal had said.

According to MHADA officials, around 5,200 affordable homes are likely to be part for the draw, which will be announced in the coming months.

The schedule, pricing, and locations of the MHADA lottery 2025 for Mumbai will be announced at a later stage, as they are yet to be finalised.

In 2024, more than 2000 affordable homes in the price range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore were up on sale.

The apartments in the high-income group were offered in the range of ₹1 crore and ₹6 crore plus. The homes were located in areas like Andheri, Antop Hill, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, Powai, among several others.

The costliest unit offered in the MHADA lottery in 2024 was worth ₹6.82 crore in south Mumbai's Tardeo area, measuring over 1,500 sq ft. The apartment is located on a higher floor and is ready to move into. The building overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and faces the sea.

MHADA's affordable housing target

In the 2024-25 budget, MHADA allocated ₹9,202 crore to construct 19,497 affordable housing units across Maharashtra. Under the Konkan Board, which includes the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it has set a target of 9,902 flats.

How to apply for the MHADA lottery 2025?

According to MHADA officials, the application procedure for the MHADA lottery 2025, like in the past, will be completely online, and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery-related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

Income slabs

Under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh can apply under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category, and those with a family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.